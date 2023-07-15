Chris Wallace Defends Biden — Zings Trump Over Golf When RNC Chair Snarks ‘Maybe Don’t Go To The Beach Joe!’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace defended President Joe Biden and zinged ex-President Donald Trump when RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel attacked Biden for taking too much “vacation.”

On this week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed McDaniel, as well as Hollywood superstar Goldie Hawn.

In an interview full of stunning exchanges, Wallace stepped in to defend the current president from a popular line of attack from critics, who characterize his weekends in Delaware or Camp David as “vacation.”

When Wallace asked McDaniel if Trump’s complaints about the 2020 election are a good strategy, the chair launched into attacks on Biden that included snarking about “vacation”

Wallace interrupted her to point out that “no president is ever on vacation” and brought up Trump’s golf habit, which ccupied a significant portion of his time during his presidency:

RONNA MCDANIEL: Right now are hurting? They want to talk about the issues that they’re seeing they’re making. CHRIS WALLACE: Not 2020? RONNA MCDANIEL: I think they want to talk about the issues that they’re seeing right now. I know this. I see this every day. How much how much are we being hurt by inflation? The average family, What do they say? The middle class just lost 2 trillion. The average family has lost $10,000 under President Biden. They’re paying 2000 more just in energy costs. Go to the grocery store. I don’t know if Joe Biden’s gone to the grocery store because he’s spent 40% of his presidency on vacation. But go buy eggs, go buy milk. It’s hurting a lot of people right now. CHRIS WALLACE: Let me just say, first of all, as somebody who covered Ronald Reagan for six years in the White House, no president is ever on vacation. The job travels with him. And, you know, if we want to do, if we want to do rounds of golf, I think Donald Trump has him beat. RONNA MCDANIEL: Let me ask you this, Chris. Don’t you think maybe he should skip a vacation once in a while and say, how do I right this ship? He’s not. Maybe don’t go to the beach, Joe! Maybe… CHRIS WALLACE: I think that would have been a much better answer for Donald Trump than to say I won in 2020!

Watch above via Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

