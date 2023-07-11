Fox’s Jesse Watters Analyzes ‘Humiliating’ Shirtless Biden Video: ‘Who’s the Lady Next to Joe?’

Fox News host Jesse Watters analyzed video of a shirtless President Joe Biden on Tuesday, calling the scene “humiliating.”

During a minute-long examination, the host treated the video like the Zapruder film by giving a frame-by-frame breakdown of its contents.

Watters criticized Biden for skipping a diplomatic dinner on the first day of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“What’s his excuse for ditching the dinner?” he said. “Well, U.S. officials say Joe’s already had four full days of official business. He’s pooped.”

Watters said that prior to his arrival in Eastern Europe, Biden was at his home in Delaware.

“But here’s the thing,” he said. “Biden didn’t work for four days. He just got to Europe yesterday. Before that, he was on the beach in Delaware.”

As he spoke, b-roll of Biden at the beach played and Watters gave a running commentary:

We wish we didn’t have this video. We don’t want to see the president humiliating himself like this – barely dragging his beach chair across the sand. Isn’t there a staffer who could do that, by the way? Maybe a Secret Service agent? The guy was struggling to strip his shirt off, and once he got it over his head, his milky body was fried to a crisp. He had skin cancer, right? He better have some SPF 70. He should not let himself get dominated by the sun, especially on a public beach, right? And who’s the lady next to Joe? That doesn’t look like Dr. Jill Biden. We don’t want to see the president laying like a corpse, bare-chested in the sun. You gotta move if you’re gonna be shirtless. Play beach volleyball, Spikeball, cornhole. Don’t just lay there.

Watters has embraced the shirtless Biden news cycle. During an interview with Democratic presidential challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday, Watters referenced the footage.

“You saw him at the beach – President Biden with his shirt off – probably trying to copy you,” he said, alluding to a viral video of the 69-year-old Kennedy working out shirtless. “Were you impressed?”

Kennedy replied he had not seen it.

Watch above via Fox News.

