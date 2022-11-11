Chris Wallace TORCHES Republicans For Standing By Trump After He Incited Jan. 6 But Fleeing Because Now He ‘Looks Like a Loser’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace ripped Republicans for standing by former President Donald Trump through years of incitement and lies, but ditching him because he “looks like a loser” after the midterms.

Tuesday’s midterm Election Night results have widely been seen as a Trump-fueled disappointment for Republicans and has been followed by the ostentatious kicking-around of Trump by members of his own party, including Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s At This Hour With Kate Bolduan, anchor Kate Bolduan played a clip of Sears torpedoing Trump, and asked Wallace for his take.

The veteran anchor torched Republicans as lacking principle and concern for the truth, citing their willingness to stick with Trump after Jan. 6 and “spreading election lies for the last two years,” but dumping him now because he “looks like a loser”:

KATE BOLDUAN: I want to play for everyone what she said when asked if she could support Trump in 2024 after everything that you and I just discussed. WINSOME SEARS: (video clip) I could not support him. I just couldn’t. Because we have seen, for example, in those states where he has endorsed the candidates. In fact, Republicans on the same ticket who he did not endorse overperformed, whereas his candidates totally underperformed by as much as ten points. We have a clear mission and it is time to move on. KATE BOLDUAN: What do you think of this, Chris? Not just in what Sears is saying, but the fact that more and more Republicans are ready to say what has been talked about quietly, but very much publicly now. CHRIS WALLACE: You know, one of the things that strikes me about that comment from Lieutenant Governor Sears is Donald Trump helped incite the, the insurrection on January 6. He’s been talking, spreading election lies for the last two years. But why is she and why are other Republicans breaking with him? Because Republican candidates underperformed by ten points this week. And, you know, in the end, that’s what it’s all about, it seems, for the Republican Party. It’s not a matter of principle. It’s not a matter of the truth. It’s a matter of who’s a winner and who’s a loser. And right now, for instance, Ron DeSantis, who won a landslide, a 20-point victory in Florida, looks very much like a winner. And Donald Trump, who backed a number of candidates who as Lieutenant Governor Sears said, underperformed, looks kind of like a loser. And for a guy who has based his whole persona on, you know, where you’re going to be, we’re going to win so often you’re going to get tired of winning. I think some Republicans are getting tired of losing.

Watch above via CNN’s At This Hour With Kate Bolduan.

