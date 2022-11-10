‘Donald Trump Got Fired Tuesday Night!’ Georgia GOP Honcho Torpedoes Trump on CNN, Says Keep Him Away From Runoff

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan became the latest Republican to torpedo former President Donald Trump, saying he “got fired Tuesday night” and should be kept far away from the Georgia runoff election.

As votes are still being counted amid the cooling embers of a midterm Election Night widely seen as a Trump-fueled disappointment for Republicans, a growing army of GOP heavy-hitters is increasingly comfortable trashing the former president — at least for now.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Don Lemon and co-anchors Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow continued the midterms coverage that never ends with big boards and panels, including Duncan as yet another Republican voice against Trump:

POPPY HARLOW: Your interview, I was telling Kaitlan this earlier, with Kaitlan yesterday was really the interview of the day yesterday. I think what you said was so important for America to hear or for many Republicans to hear. And you talked about not maybe a pivot, but a definite turn and pivot. And I just wonder if a Mike Pence is enough of a pivot for the party, right? Yes. He’s writing this now and saying this down. Yes, he did. And stood up for the Constitution on that day. It’s critically important. But he also stood by the president’s side and didn’t say things through so many moments during that during during the presidency. GEOFF DUNCAN: Yeah. There’s no way to deny Donald Trump got fired Tuesday night. And the search committee has brought a few names to the top of the list. And Ron DeSantis is one of them. I think Ron DeSantis is being rewarded for a new thought process with Republicans and that’s solid leadership we watched that play out in Georgia. Brian Kemp beat the brakes off. Stacey Abrams, you know, because he really got to put leadership on display through a pandemic and economic upheaval and whatnot. You know, and in Georgia, I think we’re going to watch this play out over the next four weeks. My advice, if anybody in the Herschel Walker team wanted to listen, would be to make three successful phone calls. One is to tell Donald Trump to stay out of Georgia for four weeks. He’s toxic and he would do nothing to help the ticket. Secondly, I would pick up the phone and call Brian Kemp and ask him for his help and apologize for not endorsing him during the primary against David Perdue. And third, I’d call Ron DeSantis and ask him to come to Georgia as often as he possibly can the next four weeks. That would be a winning recipe for Herschel Walker.

But we have seen this movie before, particularly after the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Time will tell if it sticks this time.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

