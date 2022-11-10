Virginia’s Lt. Governor, Who Backed Trump in 2020, Slams Ex-President: ‘Time to Move On’

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears (R) tore into former President Donald Trump on Thursday in a discussion with Fox Business Network’s Neil Cavuto.

“When we look at the mission and as a marine, we’re looking at the mission. And, you know, the voters have spoken and they have said that they want a different leader and a true leader understands when they have become a liability,” Sears began, referring the GOP’s less-than-expected midterm election gains on Tuesday.

“A true leader understands that it’s time to step off the stage. And the voters have given us that very clear message,” Sears continued, hinting it was time for the GOP to move on from Trump.

Notably, Sears backed Trump in 2020 and was even the chairwoman of Black Americans to re-elect Trump. She is the latest voice in the GOP to suggest the party move on from the former president as the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, the Washington Examiner and even Fox News all savaged Trump after the election.

“So does that imply, within the Republican Party, Lieutenant Governor, Donald Trump, that it’s time to step off the stage?” asked Cavuto, explicitly bringing Trump into the conversation.

“Yes, a house divided against itself cannot stand. And indeed, that’s where we are today. And as I said before, America is the prize. Why do we want to win elections? It’s because we’ve got to learn to love, to love each other, live together and govern together. And the voters are saying enough is enough,” Sears added.

“So if the party wants to move on or some in the party, such as yourself, Lieutenant Governor, maybe Governor Youngkin feels the same way, but Donald Trump still makes a speech next week that he wants to run for president. But what do you think about that?” Cavuto followed up.

“I could not support him. I just couldn’t because we have seen, for example, in those states where he has endorsed the candidates. In fact, the Republicans on the same ticket who he did not endorse overperformed, whereas his candidates totally underperformed by as much as ten points. We have a clear mission and it is time to move on,” Sears replied, making clear she would not support Trump in 2024.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

