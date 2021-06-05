‘Chunky Mayonnaise’ Makes Revolting Appearance on Twitter — But Is It Real?

A revolting new treat is making the rounds on Twitter this weekend, as shellshocked users share a photo that features a supermarket shelf stocked with something called “Chunky Mayonnaise.”

The photo — while suspiciously low-res — appeared to show a couple of jars of Hellmann’s :Chunky” mayonnaise sandwiched between several other varieties on a supermarket shelf.

Aye @Hellmanns Now I know darn well that doesn’t say “chunky”. 😕 I have some questions. pic.twitter.com/Cp02GhziZ2 — ☀️Ana_bikhair☀️ (@Sumayyah84) June 1, 2021

And close-up versions of the photo gave users an even less appetizing view of the alleged condiment’s texture.

Mayonnaise should never be chunky. — David Lytle (@davitydave) June 3, 2021

The phenomenon was widespread enough that it drew several responses from Hellmann’s, which disavowed the concoction to several shocked customers.

“Not at all us. But judging whoever needed to make this,” the brand wrote to one user.

Not at all us. But judging whoever needed to make this. 🤢 https://t.co/3v9jlli1mY — Hellmann’s (@Hellmanns) June 2, 2021

In other news you can use, Hellmann’s made ketchup for a hot minute, but doesn’t anymore.

Hi there – we’re sad to share that our Real Ketchup has actually been discontinued. We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience! — Hellmann’s (@Hellmanns) June 2, 2021

The website TruthOrFiction.com says the image first popped up on Facebook, but could not verify the source of the original image:

Based on the image’s formatting, it looked like a screenshot captured from elsewhere. But we were unable to locate any other iterations of the image through reverse image search or text search.

None of which is to say that you can’t enjoy some chunky mayonnaise if you’d like to, it just won’t be from Hellmann’s, and there won’t be anyone around you for long if you do.

