CNBC’s Jim Cramer Goes After Cuomo, de Blasio for Not Moving Towards Reopen: ‘What the Heck is Going on in New York?!’

CNBC’s Jim Cramer is calling for an immediate reopen in New York, and going after the state’s two top political figures for not moving more swiftly towards a return.

During the opening segment of Thursday’s Squawk on the Street, Cramer sounded off on the continued New York lockdown — calling out Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in the process.

“We’re in New York, we have no idea whether the PPP is going to last — between de Blasio and Cuomo figuring things out,” said Cramer — referencing the plight of small business in the Empire State. “New York is proving to be the epicenter of nothingness.”

The CNBC commentator went on to note that if he were in another city, he would be thinking: “What the heck is going on in New York?! Because the answer is: A whole lot of nothing!”

Prior to his Thursday broadcast, Cramer blamed the feud between “strong-willed” Cuomo and “ill-advised” de Blasio for the current gridlock.

“Of course New York should be re-opening but we are caught in some miasma between a strong-willed governor and an ill-advised mayor so we have no idea what we are doing,” Cramer wrote.

