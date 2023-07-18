CNN Anchors Agree Jack Smith Getting Caught On Camera Going To Subway For Lunch Was A ‘Message’ To Trump

CNN anchors John King and Dana Bash agreed that footage of Special Counsel Jack Smith going to Subway for lunch was some sort of “message” to ex-President Donald Trump.

When Trump announced Tuesday that he’s about to be indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s conduct surrounding the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the Capitol, CNN went into wall-to-wall coverage mode.

On Tuesday afternoon’s edition of CNN News Central, that coverage included footage of Smith scoring a $5 Foot-Long or some such at a Florida Subway restaurant.

Reporting on location from Florida, CNN correspondent Katelyn Polantz rolled the video and reported “Jack Smith is tight-lipped. He was spotted today by CNN going to Subway for lunch, picking up a sandwich, leaving and not saying a word.”

“So no comment from the special counsel’s office on whether they plan to indict Donald Trump and when that is potentially going to happen, for the second time for a federal case,” Polantz said.

Moments later, King gave his analysis of the news, including the message Smith was sending with that visit to Subway:

JOHN KING: I’m fascinated to see what the special counsel brings forward, understandably, you focus on January 6 because of the violence that day, because it played out again, an attempted coup right before our eyes. But the case they are trying to make, if you listen to the witnesses, people who were at Donald Trump’s side in the campaign, in the White House in the weeks after, is that this all actually started before the election when they said if we lose, we are going to say we won. And so it’s really interesting to see how big of a case does Smith want to bring. And just one last point. Jack Smith, remember when the classified documents target letter, when Trump announced that there’s a lot of commentary, you know, is Jack Smith making a mistake here? In leaving this all to Donald Trump? And then they released the indictment and we all said, wow! Wow! We read it. We saw the documentation, we saw the level of detail. Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump. Donald Trump tries to intimidate people. He tries to bully people. He tries to scare you away. That was Jack Smith, with no words and a simple $5 sub in his hand, saying I’m here. I’m not going anywhere. DANA BASH: Yeah, the imagery was, was intentional and spoke volumes.

Watch above via CNN News Central.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com