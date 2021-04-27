CNN Business Launches Internal Investigation Into Treatment of Women, Workplace Culture: Report

CNN Business has launched an internal investigation into the treatment of women and workplace culture, according to a report Tuesday from Business Insider.

“CNN has opened an internal investigation into the treatment of women and workplace culture at CNN Business, its digital unit covering tech, markets, and media, according to people familiar with the matter,” Business Insider reporter Steven Perlberg wrote on Twitter.

“The ‘work environment assessment,’ as the inquiry is being called internally, is being conducted by HR employees at CNN’s parent company, AT&T’s WarnerMedia,” Perlberg reported, citing three anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter.

“The assessment appears to be focused on workplace culture, not the behavior of an individual, according to two of the sources,” Perlberg said.

“I’ve found there to be a lack of transparency in how to get promoted or how to appear on TV,” a female staffer told Perlberg. “I get the feeling the company wants to keep as many people as possible at a low pay grade or stay in a certain box and that has led to women not being supported.”

CNN Digital, run by senior vice president Meredith Artley, acknowledged the HR assessment during a CNN Business “ask me anything” call on April 20, according to Perlberg’s report.

CNN did not immediately respond to Mediaite’s request for comment.

News of the investigation comes just a few weeks after former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin spoke out about a gender imbalance at CNN, days before she left the company.

CNN President Jeff Zucker, who recently discussed with Mediaite CNN’s commitment to making sure the network “look[s] like America,” announced in February that he will be leaving the network by the end of the year.

