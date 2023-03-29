CNN Crashes to 30-Year Low in Prime Time, While Tucker Carlson Surges in First Quarter Ratings

The first quarter of 2023 saw heavy year-over-year declines across the board in cable news, as the first quarter of 2022 saw a larger audience tuning in for coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

CNN saw the steepest declines, dropping 27 percent in total day viewers and 40 percent in the key 25-53 age demographic for the quarter when compared to last year. Fox News, which still landed in a dominant first place, saw its total day viewership drop 15 percent and 38 percent in the total day demo compared to last quarter.

MSNBC, which came in second place behind Fox News for the quarter in total viewers, dropped only 1 percent and 9 percent in the demo. MSNBC continued its months-long trend of significantly outpacing CNN in total viewers, but falling short in the demo to land in third place among the top three networks.

CNN’s quarter demo performance, while ahead of MSNBC, was the worst the network has seen in the prime-time demo since ratings data became available in 1991. The network has only dropped below 130,000 average prime time demo viewers for a quarter twice in those thirty-some years, this quarter with 124,000 and in Q2 of 2012 with 129,000.

While the end of February marks the 1-year anniversary of longtime CNN chief Jeff Zucker’s exit, the network has yet to regain traction in the ratings under Chris Licht – who took the reins in May of 2022.

CNN’s revamped morning show, CNN This Morning, ended the quarter as the 40th most-watched show on cable news with 359,000 total average viewers. MSNBC’s Morning Joe brought in an average of 846,000 total viewers, while Fox & Friends led cable news in the mornings with an average of 1.21 million total viewers.

Despite CNN’s ongoing ratings struggles, the network does currently boast the youngest audience in cable news with an average at 67, Fox’s viewers average 69, and MSNBC’s average 70. The network’s digital operation remains a silver lining as well, raking in 122 million unique visitors in February — the most of any news website.

CNN’s March numbers, in particular, highlighted the glaring year-over-year decline the network has seen in the past 12 months – although worth keeping in mind that March 2022 was a particularly strong time period in cable news.

In the prime time demo, CNN dropped 73 percent since last March and 61 percent in total viewers. In total day viewers, CNN was down 52 percent and 64 percent in the total day demo. Fox News, by comparison, dropped 27 percent in total day viewers since last March and 53 percent in the total day demo. MSNBC saw more shallow declines, dropping 10 percent in total viewers and 24 percent in the total day demo since last March.

One person to buck that trend was Tucker Carlson, who for the first time in many months dethroned The Five as the top show in cable news. Carlson, who courted controversy during March, ended the month with an average of 3.25 million total viewers and 421,000 demo viewers.

The Five landed in second place in March with 3.06 million total viewers and 317,000 demo viewers. The Five still led the quarter, notching a record six consecutive quarter wins for a non-prime time show. Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Bret Baier rounded out the top five shows on cable news – in that order in both March and the first quarter overall.

While Fox News landed the top 13 shows for the quarter in total viewers, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell led his network with the 14th highest-rated show overall. O’Donnell just edged out Ari Melber, beating his colleague with 1.386 million viewers to 1.370 million viewers – respectively.

On CNN, Anderson Cooper led the network by bringing in 703,000 average total viewers for the 26th highest-rated show overall – Jake Tapper was close behind with 694,000 total viewers.

Here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category for the first quarter of 2023.

Total viewers:

CNN: 478,000

Fox 1.36 million

MSNBC: 703,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 94,000

Fox News: 174,000

MSNBC: 78,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — for the third quarter of 2022.

Total viewers:

CNN: 568,000

Fox News: 2.09 million

MSNBC: 1.11 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 124,000

Fox News: 259,000

MSNBC: 111,000

Here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category during the month of March.

Total viewers:

CNN: 425,000

Fox 1.32 million

MSNBC: 701,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 83,000

Fox News: 162,000

MSNBC: 78,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. —during the month of March.

Total viewers:

CNN: 473,000

Fox News: 2.1 million

MSNBC: 1.14 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 100,000

Fox News: 245,000

MSNBC: 107,000

