CNN Employees Are Reportedly ‘Freaking Out’ Over Bad Ratings

A CNN insider complained employees are “freaking out” by tanking ratings as the network seeks to attract Republican viewers amid a change in leadership.

New CNN president Chris Licht has attempted to pivot the network away from the partisan programming direction encouraged by former network head Jeff Zucker.

Licht has reportedly vowed to oust network talent who are unable or unwilling to adhere to the direction he wants to take CNN.

CNN’s new boss was praised by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Tuesday. Zaslav told Variety the network is reinventing itself to be a place for all. He said,

I think Chris is doing a great job pivoting CNN… Journalism first. America needs a news network where everybody can come and be heard; Republicans, Democrats. I think you’re seeing more of that at CNN. I think it’s the greatest news brand in the world with the greatest journalists. And we’re going to lean into that. We’re not going to look at the ratings and, in the long run, it’s going to be worth more.

Ratings for the network hit a low not seen since the year 2000 two weeks ago.

In response to Zaslav’s comments, a person described as a “well-placed source” told the New York Post staffers are concerned.

“The problem is we are not a neutral country,” the person said. “The ratings are getting worse because they are taking out all the bells and whistles. CNN’s ratings are as bad as local news ratings.”

“New management is not freaking out but everyone else at CNN is,” the source also said. “They want to fix the shows first, but they don’t realize the shows and ratings are connected.”

