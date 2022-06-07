CNNs’ Chris Licht Set to ‘Oust’ Partisan Talent Who Won’t Fall in Line: Report

CNN’s new president, Chris Licht, is reportedly evaluating the network’s cast of partisan personalities to decide who will fit with his plans to take the network in a new editorial direction.

In the weeks since Licht took the helm at CNN, he has emphasized that his priority is to have the network focus on straight newscasting and truth-telling, rather than the polarizing commentary and alarmism that dominated cable news in the last few years. A new report from Axios says Licht’s plan includes deciding on which CNN personalities would be most suitable for this angle, and which people might be let go from the network.

From the article:

If talent cannot adjust to a less partisan tone and strategy, they could be ousted, three sources familiar with the matter tell Axios. Licht wants to give personalities that may appear polarizing a chance to prove they’re willing to uphold the network’s values so that they don’t tarnish CNN’s journalism brand. For on-air talent, that includes engaging in respectful interviews that don’t feel like PR stunts. For producers and bookers, that includes making programming decisions that are focused on nuance, not noise.

The report suggests that Licht isn’t completely against “personality programming,” but “he wants to ensure that partisan voices don’t dominate in a way that harms CNN.” Axios also notes that Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter have become magnets for conservative critics slamming CNN for the left-leaning slant of the network’s coverage.

Axios co-founder Mike Allen also cited Acosta and Stelter in his tweet promoting the article:

Mediaite’s Colby Hall recently argued how a key to Licht’s success at CNN would be his ability to get reasonable Republican elected officials back on the network after what appears to be a party-wide boycott that started during the Trump administration.

