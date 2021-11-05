CNN’s Brianna Keilar Reports With Palpable Glee on Jan. 6 Defendant Who Wrongly Thought Being White Would Keep Her Out of Jail

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar couldn’t contain her obvious glee at the predicament of Jenna Ryan, the Jan. 6 defendant who swore her white skin and blonde hair would keep her out of jail.

Ryan is the Trump supporter who infamously tweeted, of her participation in the Capitol insurrection,”Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong,” and who was sentenced to 60 days in jail Thursday — still White, and still blonde.

Outside the courtroom, Ryan seemed sorry — that the judge was being such a dick about her tweet, telling CNN “I think that is a travesty. I think that everybody should be able to tweet without being persecuted and treated like crap. So, you know, watch what you tweet, because if you tweet, you can go to jail. I regret ever tweeting, but, you know, it’s a free country and I’m allowed to say, you know, it’s free speech.”

While the other cable networks haven’t gotten around to the story, CNN has been all over it — especially Keilar. On Friday morning’s edition of New Day, there was an unmistakable lightness in her voice as she teased a story on Ryan, telling viewers “She’s white and blond, but to her surprise, that wasn’t enough to keep her out of jail after the insurrection. We’ll tell you how long this woman will be behind bars.”

And in a segment on Ryan with law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild, Keilar went out of her way to highlight Ryan’s racist prediction — again with tangible delight.

After Wild described Ryan’s case, Keilar noted, with amusement, “It’s not just that she said she wasn’t going to prison. She basically, she said she was white, right?”

Keilar, also blonde and white, did not storm the Capitol and has not been sentenced to any jail time.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com