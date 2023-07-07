CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Suggests Walt Nauta May Betray Trump: ‘We’ve Seen People Who Were Loyal To Trump Flip Before’

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins suggested Walt Nauta may end up cooperating as a witness against his co-defendant, former President Donald Trump.

Nauta is the Trump “body man” who was indicted along with the ex-president in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents probe, and has been ordered not to discuss the case with Trump. But Nauta continues to remain close to Trump, and was spotted getting cheesesteaks with him over the weekend.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, Collins noted that Nauta entered a not guilty plea earlier in the day, and suggested he might end up cooperating like other Trump loyalists have:

All of these developments are coming tonight as we also know that Trump’s body-man-turned-co-defendant Walt Nauta has finally appeared in court for his arraignment today, after quite a delay. It’s nearly a month after the former president was indicted in the classified documents probe. The former Navy vet from Guam is facing the very real possibility of years behind bars now for allegedly helping hide government secrets and lying to investigators. All of this, of course, is raising the question of what is going to happen to Nauta going forward, what his legal strategy will look like. In the past, we have seen people who were loyal to the former president flip before.

Collins went on to quiz ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen about Nauta “flipping”:

COLLINS: The other side of that is that he is paying his legal fees right now from the super PAC, we should note, which is also paying Trump’s legal fees. Walt Nauta worked for him in the West Wing. He took him down to Florida with him. He does seem to have this sense of loyalty to Trump. I mean, is there any incentive for him to flip, in that sense? COHEN: It’s not really flipping. It’s providing testimony, whether they — he’s going to do it voluntarily or he’s going to get subpoenaed. It’s one or the other. You’re not going to not be responsive when the government wants the information from you. And so, if there’s something that Walt can do right now that would benefit him, then my belief is that he should probably considerate it.

Watch above via CNN Primetime.

