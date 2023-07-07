‘Lil’ B*tch’: MTG’s Battleground Podcast Clarifies Prior Boebert Insult for Daily Mail and Community Notes

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) podcast Twitter account doubled down on Greene’s comments toward Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

Greene’s original comment came from a spat between her and Boebert on the House floor back in June. According to NBC News, Boebert had initially confronted Greene over comments she had made about her publicly to which Greene allegedly called her a “little bitch.”

The incident has been one of many fiery exchanges between Greene and fellow Republicans and it began to catch the eye of House Freedom Caucus where Greene is a member. As a result, Greene was voted out of the caucus which was later confirmed by her office to the DailyMail.com.

But it appears few lessons were learned as Greene’s podcast Twitter account doubled down on her comments to Boebert.

On Wednesday, DailyMail.com posted an article about Greene’s removal from the caucus, citing her “bitch” comments to Boebert as the reason.

Marjorie Taylor Greene KICKED OUT of her caucus for calling Lauren Boebert a 'b***' and backing Kevin McCarthy https://t.co/KtKOvO7YKL pic.twitter.com/Ocl8xeylmI — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 6, 2023

Greene’s podcast Twitter account moved to make one correction to the Daily Mail’s headline. “Lil’ bitch.**” they wrote, and tagged Community Notes on the platform, which deals with fact checking.

