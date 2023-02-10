CNN’s Kirsten Powers Rips Fox News As Anchors Ask Is Biden Missing ‘Massive Audience’ With Super Bowl Snub

Ex-Fox News personality and current CNN analyst Kirsten Powers ripped her former employer as incapable of offering a fair pre-Super Bowl interview to President Joe Biden, who appears to be blowing Fox off this year.

Biden and other presidents have traditionally granted a pre-game interview with the network broadcasting the Super Bowl, but this year, with Fox doing the honors, it looks like Biden is yanking the proverbial ball away from the kicker. A source at the network told CNN the scoop that they are proceeding under the assumption Biden will not grant the interview.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN Newsroom, co-anchors Erica Hill and Jim Sciutto hosted Powers and Republican analyst Mia Love, a former congresswoman, to discuss the apparent snub.

Powers pointed out she used to work at Fox, and argued that while they may once have deserved a shot, they no longer do:

ERICA HILL: Okay. As a strategist here, is this what you would advise President Biden to do? This is a massive audience.

KIRSTEN POWERS: Yeah, I’m not a strategist. I’m an analyst. But as an analyst, yes, I would. Depending on who they’re putting forth. At this point, I don’t know who they could put forth who would do a serious interview. I think in the past, you know, it could have been a Chris Wallace or somebody like that. But I don’t think that’s, you know, I think where Fox News is at this point, I’m not really sure what the upside is for it, because then he ends up having to answer a bunch of questions about, you know, sort of conspiracy theories. So, you know, if he decides he wants to do it, great. But if he decides he doesn’t want to do it, I think he’s perfectly within his rights to say no to that, considering what Fox has become.

JIM SCIUTTO: Is the president — would he be missing an opportunity there to connect with voters?

MIA LOVE: I do. I’ve always said and I took this this logic and this idea with me in Congress, that leaders put themselves in uncomfortable situations and get themselves comfortable there. You’ve got to go where people may not necessarily want you, but they need the information, they need the message. They need to know what you’re going to do and how you’re going to lead. I think it’s a missed opportunity. For instance, when I watched the State of the Union, I thought the humor that he brought in, a little bit of that humor, was actually a little endearing. I thought that was good. It was good for me to see. It gave me a better idea of what his thoughts are, where he’s going. So gave me more information. So I think it would be a really bad idea not to do it. I think it shows courage. I think it shows some tenacity. And I think it shows that he is not afraid of his message. He has, or a plan. He has a plan, and he’ll go anywhere to articulate that. I think he really —

KIRSTEN POWERS: But would you think he should do an interview with Newsmax?

MIA LOVE: Yeah, well, I can only speak from my experiences. I actually did as many interviews as I possibly could with whoever. Even in places I knew weren’t going to escalate to me because I know I can control what comes out of my mouth. And I know.

JIM SCIUTTO: They’re —

MIA LOVE: Important. Than to not show up at all.

JIM SCIUTTO: Especially as we should know.

KIRSTEN POWERS: Because I —

JIM SCIUTTO: There are journalists at Fox who do cover the White House in this administration not necessarily in the Newsmax category.

KIRSTEN POWERS: Those aren’t usually the people who would do a high profile interview like this, though. That’s what I’m saying. Like, if they come forward with somebody who is is a reporter and somebody who is reliable, we don’t know what they’re offering. Right. So I think that that’s the question. It’s like who who would do the interview? And I do feel like even then, they are under pressure. Look, I used to work at Fox and there was a time that I would have said, yes, you absolutely should do that. But I think what they have become is something completely different. And so I think we have to leave for the possibility that we just don’t know who they’re offering up. And and so my question, I think of, you know, I trust the Biden administration to make the right decision here because I don’t think he’s afraid of having conversations with people that disagree with him.

JIM SCIUTTO: The question for the White House for sure. Kirsten Powers, Mia Love, thanks so much to both of you.