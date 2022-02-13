President Joe Biden is going after the NFL over its minority hiring practices — and he’s doing so during the league’s biggest annual showcase.

In an interview during the Super Bowl LVI pregame show Sunday, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt asked Biden about the league’s policy, which has come under increasing scrutiny following the lawsuit against the league by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

“Another controversy over the NFL, this about alleged racial hiring practices,” Holt said. “Do you think the NFL, because of its broad influence, should be held to a higher standard when it comes to issues like this?”

“I think it should be held to a reasonable standard,” Biden said. “And, you know, the [NFL] commissioner [Roger Goodell] pointed out, they haven’t lived up to what they committed to, they haven’t lived up to being open about hiring more minorities to run teams, and whether or not, you know, Goodell says they’re gonna take a look at what, whether they can meet the standard. And the standard was set by someone who said this is something we should do.

The president went on to saw that he’s not sure whether the NFL is running afoul of the law, but does believe the league is violating “generic decency.”

“Think about it, the whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color, as well as so diverse, that there’s not enough African American qualified coaches to quote ‘manage,’ these NFL teams, it just seems to me that it’s a standard that they’d want to live up to,” Biden said. “I don’t know if there’s not a requirement of law, but it’s a requirement I think of some just generic decency.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com