JUST IN: FBI Search Underway of Mike Pence’s Residence for Further Classified Docs

The FBI searched former Vice President Mike Pence’s Carmel, Indiana residence for further classified materials on Friday.

CNN’s Kate Bolduan reported the search was underway on Friday morning. Reporter Paula Reid said the search is happening with the full cooperation of Pence and his legal team. One attorney was present during the search to represent the former vice president. Pence is reportedly on the west cost visiting his daughter, who just gave birth.

Classified materials were found at Pence’s Indiana home last month following classified materials also being found in the possession of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Pence has been cooperative while Trump faced an FBI raid and has continuously denied any wrongdoing.

“Vice President Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence. Vice President Pence understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry,” a spokesperson for Pence said last month when materials were found in his possession.

In an interview this week, Biden called the classified documents found at his home likely “stray papers.”

“The best of my knowledge, the kinds of things they picked up are things that are from 1974 and stray papers – there may be something else, I don’t know,” he said.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com