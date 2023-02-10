CNN Reports Fox News Has Lost Hope For Biden Interview Before Super Bowl

A Fox News official has told CNN that the network has lost hope for a pre-Super Bowl interview with President Joe Biden as their invitation has gone unanswered into the 11th hour.

Biden and other presidents have traditionally granted a pre-game interview with the network broadcasting the Super Bowl, but this year, with Fox doing the honors, it looks like Biden is yanking the proverbial ball away from the kicker.

At least, that’s how Fox News sees it. In an interesting twist, a source at the network has given CNN the scoop that they are proceeding under the assumption Biden will not grant an interview that Bret Baier would have likely conducted.

Here’s what CNN media reported in the Reliable Sources newsletter:

It looks like President Joe Biden might snub Fox News in a big way. That’s at least how the network sees it. A source at Fox News told me Thursday evening that the right-wing channel has not heard back on whether Biden will grant it the traditional pre-Super Bowl interview, and that at this point the outlet is proceeding as if it is not going to take place. “We don’t have a formal no, but we are operating like it’s not happening,” the source explained to me.

Darcy called Baier ” a much more respected, traditional news anchor, albeit one whose program carries conservative themes.”

The White House has been tight-lipped, refusing to comment when contacted by Mediaite. But with the game just days away, Karine Jean-Pierre has a briefing scheduled for Friday afternoon, and will likely be asked about the president’s plans.

While they haven’t commented, one possible hint could be the fact that just yesterday, White House investigations czar Ian Sams used the network as an epithet to describe a GOP committee.

In a memo to reporters, Sams wrote “Today, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is launching the Fox News reboot of the House Un-American Activities Committee with a political stunt that weaponizes Congress to carry out the priorities of extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress.”

Not a great sign for Fox.

