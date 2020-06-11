Nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice have reignited the issue of Confederate statues in the United States, and have even prompted demonstrators to topple some of the memorials themselves.

The issue of whether Confederate memorials should remain has been the subject of nationwide debates for years, many demanding they be taken down, as they act as racist symbols of slavery, while others claim they should stay standing because they represent the nation’s history.

But in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, many protesters are no longer waiting for state and city leaders to decide whether or not these memorials stay, removing and defiling the monuments themselves as part of the protests against racism in the United States.

Here are some of the monuments that have been taken down or destroyed in the past few weeks amid the protests across the U.S.

A statue of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederate States of America during the Civil War, was removed in Richmond Wednesday night.

Photos and video from the scene showed the statue being taken away after it was pulled down:

Demonstrators danced and celebrated as others beheaded four Confederate statues in Portsmouth, Virginia on Wednesday night, one of which was burned while another was also pulled down:

Confederate Monument, Portsmouth, VA. My family’s from this region for centuries. Tasted racism there during Summers w/my grandparents. Latenight shotguns fired at roadside mailboxes etc from screeching cars invading from a neighboring town. Trying to intimidate. Fun stuff. Burn. https://t.co/AkUcdLOKWi — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 11, 2020

Some protesters are dancing along as they tear down the statues behind them. pic.twitter.com/dmyNNbytXA — Matt Jones (@jones_mattryan) June 11, 2020

A Christopher Columbus statue in Richmond, Virginia was removed and thrown into the lake on Wednesday:

BREAKING: A statue of Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park has been removed by protesters and dragged into the lake. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/yFjiUdPTMk — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) June 10, 2020

Another Columbus statue was beheaded in Boston on Wednesday night, while yet another was torn down in St. Paul, Minnesota:

Tuesday night, protesters tossed a Christopher Columbus statue into a lake in Richmond, VA. Wednesday morning, someone beheaded the Christopher Columbus statue in Boston. Tonight, protesters have taken down the statue at the Minnesota State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/7YSTVZhTsV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 11, 2020

A statue honoring fallen Confederate soldiers in Jacksonville, Florida was taken down on Tuesday:

GONE | Statue and plaque honoring fallen Confederate soldiers removed from Hemming Park in downtown #Jacksonville. I’m LIVE at 5 on @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/YiA6Raakcm — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 9, 2020

A 1889 memorial that honored Confederate soldiers in Alexandria, Virginia was also removed following peaceful protests in the state earlier this month.

Mayor Justin Wilson shared pictures of the statue’s removal on Twitter with the caption “Alexandria, like all great cities, is constantly changing and evolving”:

Alexandria, like all great cities, is constantly changing and evolving. pic.twitter.com/CZTjlOkpfT — Justin Wilson (@justindotnet) June 2, 2020



The statue of Confederate veteran Charles Linn in a Birmingham, Alabama was torn down by protesters on May 31:

Protesters tearing down a Confederate statue of Charles Linn in Birmingham, Alabama. Linn was a captain in the Confederate Navy. pic.twitter.com/KBZELq61A4 — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) June 1, 2020



Protesters at Birmingham’s Linn Park attempted to remove the 115-year-old statue on May 31, and when Mayor Randall Woodfin arrived at the scene, he promised that he would “finish the job.”

“In order to prevent more civil unrest in our city, I think it is very imperative that we remove this statue that’s in Linn Park,” he said later during a news conference after the bulk of the statue was already torn down by protesters.

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee at Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama was also removed, according to WSFA, and while it remains torn down, four people have been charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

SOUNDOFF What do you think the Montgomery Co. school board should do with the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that was toppled from its pedestal in front of Lee High School? Tell us.

(Photo shows statue propped up near the pedestal. It has since been put into storage.) pic.twitter.com/PEn28tVyZe — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) June 5, 2020

There has even been an international in response to the uprising in the U.S. An statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down from its pedestal in Bristol, England on Sunday while a statue of Winston Churchill in London’s Parliament Square was defaced during a Black Lives Matter protest.

An estimated 137,500 people have attended more than 200 protests in the U.K. in recent days. One protest produced an iconic picture: The toppling in Bristol of a 17th century slave trader’s statue https://t.co/he3WcFUdbQ 🎥 via @QuickTake pic.twitter.com/3Ps6LjGFx1 — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) June 10, 2020

Defacing a statue of Sir Winston Churchill to ‘own the fascists’. Morons. How did the police let them get away with this? pic.twitter.com/NQcL4YZBAI — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) June 7, 2020

The Colston statue has since been removed from Bristol Harbour and will be part of the city’s museum collection:

Early this morning we retrieved the statue of Colston from Bristol Harbour. It is being taken to a secure location before later forming part of our museums collection. pic.twitter.com/moRG8AnNYa — Bristol City Council (@BristolCouncil) June 11, 2020

