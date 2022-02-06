Conservatives Call Out Stacey Abrams for Going Maskless During Her Visit to a School Where Children Were Fully Masked

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is drawing heat from conservatives over a photo in which she is seen maskless before a classroom full of children who are all masked.

Abrams shared the photo of her appearance at a Decatur, GA elementary school earlier this week, as flagged by Politico’s Alex Thompson, among others.

Abrams has deleted the tweet she shared of her visit to school from her account. And the school’s principal, whose tweet Abrams shared, has deleted her account entirely.

Thompson’s prediction that Abrams’s opponents would look to make political hay was validated by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), the incumbent who may be facing off with Abrams this fall.

Other conservatives criticized the Georgia Democrat over what they considered to be hypocrisy on masks:

