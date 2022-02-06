Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is drawing heat from conservatives over a photo in which she is seen maskless before a classroom full of children who are all masked.

Abrams shared the photo of her appearance at a Decatur, GA elementary school earlier this week, as flagged by Politico’s Alex Thompson, among others.

Have a feeling this photo—which Abrams promoted on her own account—of her appearing maskless surrounded by kids in masks is gonna be in a lot of ads this fall. pic.twitter.com/gYtDOMGTeK — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 6, 2022

Abrams has deleted the tweet she shared of her visit to school from her account. And the school’s principal, whose tweet Abrams shared, has deleted her account entirely.

Thompson’s prediction that Abrams’s opponents would look to make political hay was validated by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), the incumbent who may be facing off with Abrams this fall.

Stacey Abrams wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children. But it looks like they wouldn’t apply when she’s attending a photo op. https://t.co/A7H8U6eXKS — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) February 6, 2022

Other conservatives criticized the Georgia Democrat over what they considered to be hypocrisy on masks:

Confirmation, if any were needed, that Stacey Abrams is a member of the Democratic elite in good standing—mask hypocrisy is practically a status symbol now https://t.co/piZCWAfdyS — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) February 5, 2022

The number of left wing politicians who post photos posing without masks while all the kids around them are wearing masks is stunning. Here is Stacey Abrams doing it. This is child abuse. pic.twitter.com/actF0YFGrz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 6, 2022

she held her breath https://t.co/uvLprt1xmQ — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) February 6, 2022

Stacey Abrams cutting an ad for her opponent is extremely weird I would not recommend this strategy https://t.co/L5d7zaZb4F — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 6, 2022

Policians deleting embarrassing tweets and pretending they never happened is both sad and hilarious. Abrams has no tweet acknowledging or explaining her deleted one. https://t.co/1jwHmuO8ym — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 6, 2022

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com