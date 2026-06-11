‘Falsehood After Falsehood’: Adam Schiff Shreds Trump Over Iran War Contradictions

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) called out President Donald Trump on Thursday for “telling falsehood after falsehood” about the war with Iran, claiming that Americans no longer “know when to believe him.”

Trump’s claims about the Iran war took a few sharp turns on Thursday after the U.S. conducted strikes against the country on Wednesday for the second day in a row in retaliation for the downing of an Apache helicopter by an Iranian drone. The president began the day by claiming that the U.S. would strike “VERY HARD TONIGHT” and threatening to invade Iran’s Kharg Island. Hours later, he announced he had canceled strikes against Iran, going on to tell reporters that “We just made great settlement of the war with Iran.” An Iranian spokesperson disputed the president’s claim, telling Reuters that no such agreement exists.

Schiff discussed the president’s conflicting moves on Thursday’s edition of The Source with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who asked the senator whether he believed Trump’s threats about Iran.

“It lacks a lot of credibility,” Schiff responded.

He continued:

And when the president says later in the day that a deal has been reached, that also lacks credibility. And this is the problem when the president squanders his credibility by telling falsehood after falsehood throughout the course of this presidency and his last, and that is, the American people really don’t know when to believe him. And I don’t think there’s anything strategic about that ambiguity. It doesn’t make us stronger that we can’t trust our own president. So I’m not sure what to make of it. Only time will tell whether there is a deal, whether we’re back at war, whether there is a deal worth making, or whether it is merely a face saving gesture. But one thing is perfectly clear: a tremendous amount of damage has been done, and American families are paying the price, and higher gas and higher food prices. And the president’s promise to keep us out of foreign wars, and has promised to focus so much on cost of living to the exclusion of other things. He has broken both of those promises spectacularly.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!