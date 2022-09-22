‘COPS’ Returns to TV Next Week on Fox Nation, 2 Years After Paramount Canceled it Following George Floyd’s Death

COPS will make its return to TV next week on Fox Nation two years after it was abruptly canceled following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The network said in a press release the show will debut on the on-demand streaming service beginning next Friday:

FOX Nation is continuing to expand its library of the iconic series “COPS,” with all new, exclusive episodes set to roll out beginning Friday, September 30th, announced Jason Klarman, president of the streaming service. The new season will premiere with the first three 20-minute episodes dropping on September 30th, followed by a new offering debuting every Friday at 6 PM/ET throughout the fall.

Klarman touted the show’s return to TV as a sign of the service’s success in a statement provided by the company. Its return to TV was first announced last September.

“It has been nearly one year since we greenlit COPS and the reaction has been positively overwhelming,” he said. “Our subscribers continue to flock to the series and we’re excited to provide our engaged audience with more of the exclusive content they have come to rely on from FOX Nation.”

The show debuted on the Fox Network in March of 1989 and was a ratings success and part of the then-young network’s weekend programming.

On June 9, 2020, the show was axed by Paramount two weeks after Floyd died in police custody, and amid nationwide civil unrest. It had been airing on Spike TV, which became Paramount Network in 2018.

COPS was not the only show of its kind to get axed after Floyd’s death. A&E dropped the Dan Abrams-hosted reality show Live PD.

The network said the decision was made “out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives.”

Live PD was a ratings juggernaut for the network. Abrams, who is the founder of Mediaite, now hosts On Patrol: Live on REELZ.

