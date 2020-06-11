comScore

A&E Cancels Hit Show Live PD Amid Protests Against Police Brutality

By Ken MeyerJun 11th, 2020, 9:16 am

LivePD

As the protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd continue across the country, A&E has decided to cease production on hit show Live PD.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” A&E and Live PD’s producer, Big Fish Entertainment, said in a statement. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

The show, hosted by Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, focused on broadcasting and analyzing the stories of cops on patrol. Live PD’s cancellation comes a day after Paramount Network officials canceled Cops, another popular police docuseries, amid calls for law enforcement reform in light of Floyd’s fatal arrest.

The news comes a day after a report that Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old black man, died in Texas last year after police repeatedly used stun guns on him — despite cries that he could not breathe. A&E said that the fatal encounter, which was recorded by Live PD cameras, did not air given the show’s policy against airing a death. The network also said they did not keep the footage after the investigation was closed.

Before the news broke, Abrams told his Twitter followers earlier this week that Live PD would eventually come back from its hiatus. When the hiatus became permanent on Wednesday night, Abrams shared his dismay:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: