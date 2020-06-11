As the protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd continue across the country, A&E has decided to cease production on hit show Live PD.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” A&E and Live PD’s producer, Big Fish Entertainment, said in a statement. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

The show, hosted by Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, focused on broadcasting and analyzing the stories of cops on patrol. Live PD’s cancellation comes a day after Paramount Network officials canceled Cops, another popular police docuseries, amid calls for law enforcement reform in light of Floyd’s fatal arrest.

The news comes a day after a report that Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old black man, died in Texas last year after police repeatedly used stun guns on him — despite cries that he could not breathe. A&E said that the fatal encounter, which was recorded by Live PD cameras, did not air given the show’s policy against airing a death. The network also said they did not keep the footage after the investigation was closed.

Before the news broke, Abrams told his Twitter followers earlier this week that Live PD would eventually come back from its hiatus. When the hiatus became permanent on Wednesday night, Abrams shared his dismay:

Shocked & beyond disappointed about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on. . More to come. . .https://t.co/WWh7fDrig2 — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

I am hoping that this continues with @TomMorrisJr1 https://t.co/7GxeXNZYP6 — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

I am going to finally go to sleep but I just want to say one more thing to the #LivePDNation. Thank you for making this so much more than a tv show. You created a huge community of kind, caring people with whom I hope to stay in touch with in this next chapter. More tomorrow. . . — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

And . . its truly bittersweet to see #LivePD back in our spot trending at #1 again. . .(but for a different reason. . .) — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]