They were appointed by President Donald Trump, who infamously disdains wearing a face mask. But members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force not only wore masks to Wednesday’s press briefing, several of them opened their remarks by thanking the crafters who had personally made their masks.

Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Deborah Birx, Admiral Brett Giroir, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and others were all seen wearing face masks, removing them only as each individually took their turn at the podium.

Birx thanked Pence and then remarked, “I know some of you do watch what I wear — I’m wearing this specially today,” as she removed her mask to speak.

Social media is indeed watching what Birx wears: her colorful scarves have attracted attention and even fans online — an Instagram account dedicated to chronicling her scarves has over 40,000 followers — and today’s selection featured a pastel floral design.

The mask, which had a yellow and black insignia on it and the slogan, “Stay Safe! Stay Strong!” was made by members of the Salt River Tribe, Birx said.

“Masks can be a fashion statement,” said Birx, thanking the tribe for the mask. “It was a real pleasure to be out speaking to individuals around the United States about the issues that they’re facing with Covid-19, to be able to meet with communities, hospital personnel, African-American communities, Hispanic communities and our proud tribal nations. That was a privilege last week.”

Giroir also began his remarks by thanking members of “a small religious community in Pennsylvania” who had made his mask, noting that they had been helped by the public health service in their area.

“They hand-sewed these for a lot of our officers to match our operational dress, this blue uniform,” said Giroir. “I wear this proudly, and I think about that community every day, everybody pitching in across America to help us all.”

Watch the above videos, via CNN.

