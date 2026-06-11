Trump Goes on Wild ‘Rigged Election’ Tear After Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Asks About Iran

President Donald Trump unloaded on California’s election process as “rigged” in an impromptu on-air call to Fox & Friends on Thursday as he repeated his demand that congressional Republicans pass voter ID legislation.

Trump had called into the show and was discussing strikes against Iran, having just floated an invasion of Kharg Island, when he admitted that the American people may not have the “appetite” to draw out the conflict.

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade then replied by implying that the president had America’s backing, noting that “even in 2020” – when he lost to former President Joe Biden – that Trump got “more votes than anyone in history of the Republican Party.”

Kilmeade continued to ask more about the strikes but his mention of the 2020 presidential election derailed the conversation entirely as the president opened up on elections and California.

“I will say you mentioned 2020, you’re right, in 2020 I got more votes than anybody in the history of the Republican party, but the election was rigged. But in 2024, I really got more, we made it too big to rig,” the president said. “But we did great in 2020, it was a rigged election.”

He continued: “You saw in California, very interesting if I can just divert, the kid got the shaft and he did, Spencer Pratt, he did really pretty damn well and they threw him out. It was happening to [GOP gubernatorial candidate] Steve Hilton and I went on a tear, they said two weeks they would know if he would make it. I went on such a tear and they approved him immediately. They approved him so fast because everybody was watching and he was leading by a lot and you saw his lead was dissipating rapidly, they were taking it away just like they did from the kid.”

He added:“I went on a tear, and by the way we have the U.S. Attorneys looking at it, two weeks, all of a sudden, we have a surprise, Steve Hilton won. He did win, but they were going to take it away over a two-week period. They announced they would not have results for a week to two weeks and all of a sudden they approved Steve.”

“But Iran –” Kilmeade attempted to interrupt, after having silently listened.

“It is a rigged election,” Trump said.

“But I shouldn’t have brought that up,” Kilmeade followed.

Trump, however, wasn’t done and added: “Let’s get back, I just want to say to the public, it’s a rigged election, we need the SAVE America Act. Okay, let’s get back to Iran, much simpler situation.”

Watch above via Fox & Friends.

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