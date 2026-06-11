CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Confronts Scott Jennings Over Trump ‘I Love Inflation’ Rant — Calls BS on His Take

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins confronted GOP analyst Scott Jennings over President Donald Trump’s “I love the inflation” gaffe — then called BS on his take.

Trump got hit with some bad inflation numbers Wednesday as the Bureau of Labor Statistics published its CPI (Consumer Price Index) report, which showed a surge in annual inflation to 4.2%.

The president reacted by telling reporters “I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation.”

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins hosted Jennings and Democratic analyst Karen Finney to discuss the comparisons that many are makig between Trump and .

But when Finney brought up the gaffe, Collins flat-out asked Jennings “do you agree” with what Trump said — then fact-checked his explanation:

FINNEY: If you’re talking about who should be apologizing, why then shouldn’t Donald Trump be apologizing for saying things like I don’t — you know, I think this, the — you know, inflation is great, and I don’t care about people’s finances, and I need a ballroom, and I need a slush fund for January 6ers. I mean– COLLINS: Scott, on that note, do you– (CROSSTALK) JENNINGS: Somewhere, by the way, somewhere– COLLINS: Do you agree though, with Trump this morning saying he loves inflation? JENNINGS: That was very inartful. I mean, I understand what he was — I think he was saying– FINNEY: Please. What was he saying? JENNINGS: Well I think he feels– FINNEY: He feels good for the country, or good for the people who are struggling? (CROSSTALK) JENNINGS: –the numbers are better today than they were under Biden. FINNEY: That’s– JENNINGS: But it was an inartful statement. FINNEY: –absolutely not true. COLLINS: But they’re– JENNINGS: But Congress– COLLINS: But they’re as bad as today as they were since 2023. FINNEY: Yes. JENNINGS: You’re arguing that inflation today, or during Trump’s term, is as bad as it was during Biden’s term? COLLINS: I’m saying here that Trump– JENNINGS: Surely you’re not arguing that. COLLINS: No, I’m saying that– JENNINGS: Surely nobody would argue that. COLLINS: No. I’m saying that Trump said he was going to come into office and lower inflation. And it’s higher today than it was when he took office. FINNEY: Right. JENNINGS: Well, the rate of inflation today is certainly lower than the rate of inflation during Biden’s term. FINNEY: It’s not– COLLINS: But not when Trump took office. JENNINGS: The rate of inflation today– FINNEY: And he’s actually contributed too. JENNINGS: –is lower than the rate of inflation– COLLINS: It’s the highest rates it’s been– JENNINGS: Democrats– COLLINS: –since 2023. JENNINGS: Democrats took — I’m not — I’m not arguing the numbers. I saw the report. And by the way, it is a political issue. I mean, if inflation continues to trend up, if gas prices don’t come down, you can’t deny that. COLLINS: Yes. JENNINGS: But– FINNEY: Do you think he’ll apologize to the American people for tanking the economy and making them broke? JENNINGS: And he — we’ve had three straight months of massive job growth. We have manufacturing reaches all over– FINNEY: Then why are people losing their healthcare? Why are gas prices over $6 now? Why are groceries– JENNINGS: People — what do you mean losing their health care? COLLINS: Scott Jennings. Karen Finney. We got to– JENNINGS: Somewhere, Karen, Eric Swalwell and Al Franken, are exchanging WTFs on text messages. The way Democrats, like you, are handling Platner right now, I can’t believe you threw those guys out. Unbelievable. COLLINS: All right, we’ll leave it there. Karen and Scott.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

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