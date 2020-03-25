Conservative author and pundit Ann Coulter was slammed for a tweet Tuesday afternoon claiming the seasonal flu is more deadly compared to the coronavirus for people under 60, while attaching a chart that contradicted her claim.

For people under 60, coronavirus is LESS dangerous than the seasonal flu: pic.twitter.com/3EFzUSaOVo — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 24, 2020

The chart, which is from a story put out by Business Insider, compares the CDC’s flu death rate to South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus’ death rates by age group, which concludes the death rate for the coronavirus is much higher compared to the death rate for the flu in both the groups, under and over-60.

Users on Twitter proceeded to rip the pundit and told her to read the chart again.

Read the fucking chart — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) March 24, 2020

Anti- Trump pundit Rick Wilson mocked Coulter’s tweet stating, “Math. How do it work?”

Math. How do it work? pic.twitter.com/odtiZO6Rvo — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 25, 2020

Part of my research is about the ways in which political ideology shapes how people process data. This, where Coulter presents data that show the exact opposite of what she claims, is the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/i9mfUjyiF1 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 24, 2020

We’ll never settle the “stupid or lying” question about the right’s propagandists. But as Ann Coulter demonstrates here, you should never underestimate the degree to which they are just super super dumb. https://t.co/2snpLWrwBK — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) March 24, 2020

Not a parody account. https://t.co/jQBwytiiYL — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) March 25, 2020

Hey, I think we found the “Math class is tough” Barbie! https://t.co/6KFHvat7WD — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) March 24, 2020

This is Ann. Ann doesn’t understand math. Don’t be like Ann. https://t.co/0Ta871MT1n — Jesse Case (@jessecase) March 24, 2020

people can’t actually be this numerically illiterate can they https://t.co/SfGdL5jzCK — Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) March 25, 2020

Amazingly, it turns out that Ann Coulter is also bad at math. (This chart shows the exact opposite of what her tweet claims.) https://t.co/tY05PtqI31 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) March 24, 2020

If you’re home schooling your kids, here’s today’s mathematics lesson: “Read the graph, and explain why Ann Coulter is wrong” #TeachableMoments #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/uk9dHyPRTt — Andrew Leigh (@ALeighMP) March 25, 2020

Fund science education. Insist on science literacy. Elect scientists (or people who listen and learn from them). To bolster my argument, I present the wretched alternative: an exercise in comprehension failure, by @AnnCoulter. https://t.co/VRoCBhrYB0 — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) March 25, 2020

