Coulter Mocked For Coronavirus ‘Less Dangerous Than Flu’ Tweet: ‘Ann Doesn’t Understand Math. Don’t Be Like Ann.’

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 25th, 2020, 10:30 am

Conservative author and pundit Ann Coulter was slammed for a tweet Tuesday afternoon claiming the seasonal flu is more deadly compared to the coronavirus for people under 60, while attaching a chart that contradicted her claim.

The chart, which is from a story put out by Business Insider, compares the CDC’s flu death rate to South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus’ death rates by age group, which concludes the death rate for the coronavirus is much higher compared to the death rate for the flu in both the groups, under and over-60.

Users on Twitter proceeded to rip the pundit and told her to read the chart again.

Anti- Trump pundit Rick Wilson mocked Coulter’s tweet stating, “Math. How do it work?”

