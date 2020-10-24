‘Covid, Covid, Covid!’ Trump Rants That Media Covers Coronavirus Too Much, Says You ‘Won’t Hear About It Anymore’ After Election

Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are holding multiple campaign events on Saturday. At Trump’s rally in Lumberton, North Carolina, he ranted about the media’s focus on the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Trump segued from discussing the “military-industrial complex” being unhappy with him bringing troops home from abroad to the issue of the coronavirus and vaccine.

After Trump said that Democrats would deliberately delay a vaccine, he said that Democrats have “prolonged the pandemic.”

“They prolonged the pandemic,” he said, and turned to the saturation of Covid news. “That’s all I hear about now, it’s all I hear.”

“Turn on television, right. Covid, Covid. Covid, Covid, Covid. Covid,” he said. “A plane goes down, 500 people dead, they don’t talk about it. Covid Covid Covid Covid.”

“By the way on November fourth you won’t hear about it anymore,” he said as the crowd cheered.

“Covid!” he then said in a mock shout. “Covid! Please don’t go and vote Covid. Please do not under any circular, you cannot go out and vote.”

Trump said that people are “tired” of “all of this stuff” and “they’re tired of such negativity” and added that he’s had it and is now immune.

“Once I got it, the immunity went down from life to four months. So I don’t know, they don’t know either,” he said, pointing to the media.

“All I know is for a little while, for at least four months, I can run in there and kiss every one of you, men and women,” he said to a cheering crowd. He pointed at the media and said he would kiss them as well.

The United States set a new single-day record with over 83,000 new infections reported on Friday.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News Channel.

