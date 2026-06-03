Trump Eggs On Reporter To Read His Anti-Communist Social Post Back to Him: ‘Did You Like That?’

President Donald Trump felt his new anti-communism post on social media was so well-written that he stopped an Oval Office press conference on Wednesday to have a reporter read his words back to him.

Iris Tao — a reporter for NTD News, which is associated with the right-wing Epoch Times — brought up Trump’s “stern words” on communism when the president called on her to speak.

“I just wrote that — did you like that?” Trump giddily asked her.

Tao told him it was “certainly meaningful to a lot of Americans.” She likely included herself among those people; Tao was born in China and has said she grew up “absorbing a lot of communist propaganda.”

“Well, you wanna read it? Do you have it?” Trump asked her.

“I just felt, I’ve seen what’s going on with communism…” Trump continued, as she checked her phone for his Truth Social post.

Tao then started to read it aloud:

Communists always do well with the Voters or, as they would say, THE PEOPLE, in the Early Years! But, in the end, the Country, State, or City, GOES TO HELL! Great Violence proceeds at levels never seen before, and the entity dissolves into Poverty, Squalor, and Crime. Remember, breathtaking “Popularity” first, and then, guaranteed DEATH AND DESTRUCTION!

Trump then picked it up from there, saying Americans were seeing the misery of communism in cities like New York City — where democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani is mayor — and Los Angeles.

“It’s so easy, you know. I’d be the greatest in the world,” Trump said, while speculating what would happen if he suddenly became a socialist.

“Nobody would be as good as me… I would sell them, ‘You’re gonna get free rent, you’re gonna get free houses, you’re gonna get free food, you’re gonna get free everything,'” Trump continued. “But eventually that ends. And it leads to death, destruction, and squalor — 100% of the time.”

The president then referred to Mamdani’s few trips to the White House. Trump said he was a “very nice person” and a “smart guy,” but that he had no idea why he was so anti-business. It made no sense, Trump said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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