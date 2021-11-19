Critics Outraged by FDA Request to Hide Pfizer Vaccine Data for 55 Years

By Rudy Takala Nov 19th, 2021, 10:32 am
 

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Critics derided the Food and Drug Administration’s request this week for a court to grant it 55 years to release data on Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Yale Professor Dr. Harvey Risch and the University of California’s Dr. Aaron Kheriaty and Dr. Peter McCullough filed a Freedom of Information Act request asking the FDA for the data in August, and their group, the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, filed a lawsuit requesting the data in September. The agency this week told a court that it had found about 329,000 pages of responsive information, but that it would like to release just 500 pages each month — giving it until 2076 to complete the request. The FDA took just more than 10 weeks, by contrast, to review the data before it approved the vaccine.

Critics including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and a number of medical professionals responded with outrage.

