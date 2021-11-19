Critics Outraged by FDA Request to Hide Pfizer Vaccine Data for 55 Years

Critics derided the Food and Drug Administration’s request this week for a court to grant it 55 years to release data on Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Yale Professor Dr. Harvey Risch and the University of California’s Dr. Aaron Kheriaty and Dr. Peter McCullough filed a Freedom of Information Act request asking the FDA for the data in August, and their group, the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, filed a lawsuit requesting the data in September. The agency this week told a court that it had found about 329,000 pages of responsive information, but that it would like to release just 500 pages each month — giving it until 2076 to complete the request. The FDA took just more than 10 weeks, by contrast, to review the data before it approved the vaccine.

Critics including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and a number of medical professionals responded with outrage.

I submitted this FOIA request to the FDA: they now claim it will take them 55 years to release the data on which Pfizer’s vaccine approval was based, though it only took them 108 days to review this data for the approval process. New heights of absurdity. https://t.co/be2kBXAjHj — Aaron Kheriaty, MD (@akheriaty) November 18, 2021

Completely outrageous. The FDA wants the public to wait until the year 2076 – a full 55 years – for them to release the information it relied on to deem Pfizer’s vaccine safe for usage. They said they can release 500 pages a month for the next 659 months. That makes me want to see the data right now. — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) November 18, 2021 Want people to get vaccinated? The FDA needs to be transparent so people can make an informed decision.https://t.co/rmPpyg4hzQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 19, 2021

I urge FDA leadership to reconsider delaying 55 years to release the FOIA request for the COVID-19 vaccine approval documents. Yes it’s 239,000 documents, but transparency is important for public trust and is reasonable for a mandated medicine. https://t.co/prD2YaaNhL — Dr. Jacob Glanville (@CurlyJungleJake) November 19, 2021

FDA wants 55 years to process FOIA request over vaccine data. Those who want to know the truth will have to put into storage immediately before death and revived from cryopreservation when information is released. https://t.co/eT3xYM4yRZ — Dr Teck Khong (@DrTeckKhong) November 19, 2021

Reminder: If Pfizer’s “vaccine” (*cough cough*) were “fully authorized” it would be illegal for Moderna and J&J shots to be offered under EUA. Those are the FDA rules! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 19, 2021

Recruiting the former FDA director to serve on the board of Pfizer seems to have worked out well for Pfizer. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 16, 2021

Y’all vaccinated folks gotta be scared as fuck after the FDA requested 55 years to release data. What are they hiding from you? Are you safe? Must suck! — Marc Lobliner (@MarcLobliner) November 19, 2021

FDA assures us they did a robust analysis of the Pfizer vaccine data in only 108 days to expedite EAU but needs 55 years to redact the same documents before we the people can see them. https://t.co/0SyMF9i0gX — Kim Iversen (@KimIversenShow) November 18, 2021

