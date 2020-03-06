comScore
video

Cruise Ship With Coronavirus Patients Reportedly ‘Not Given Advance Notice’ of Pence Announcement on Positive Tests

By Josh FeldmanMar 6th, 2020, 7:46 pm

Vice President Mike Pence announced at today’s coronavirus press conference that 21 people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, 21 tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, Pence did emphasize that only 46 people have been tested. There are over 3000 people on the cruise ship.

CNN tonight shared video apparently shared from someone on board the cruise ship, with the captain addressing everyone waiting on board:

“Vice President Mike Pence announced that 21 people have been tested positive for COVID-19… You may have heard this on the news by the media already. And we apologize, but we were not given advance notice of this announcement by the U.S. federal government.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: