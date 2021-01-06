Current State Department Official Takes Stunning Stand: Trump ‘Fomented an Insurrectionist Mob’ and ‘Needs to Go’

Plenty of former officials who served under President Donald Trump have blasted him on Wednesday after his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol. Now, a current administration official has checked in with a blistering condemnation of his own.

In a statement posted to Twitter that might be more fitting for a two-bit tyrant in a failed state overseas, Gabriel Noronha — a spokesman for the senior policy adviser to the Secretary of State — blasted the U.S. president for stirring up armed political insurgents who attacked the Capitol and laid siege to it for hours.

“President Trump fomented an insurrectionist mob that attacked the Capitol today,” Noronha wrote. “He continues to take every opportunity to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power. These actions threaten our democracy and our Republic. Trump is entirely unfit to remain in office, and needs to go.”

All government officials swear to uphold and defend the constitution. That is where our loyalties must lie – not to any man or political party. @JoeBiden has won the election for President and we must all work together to rebuild our economy and defend our nation. — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) January 7, 2021

Noronha has not given any indication as to whether he will remain in his post, but others in the administration have already walked away. Numerous staffers, including Melania Trump chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, have resigned in response to Wednesday’s events. Others are reportedly considering following suit.

