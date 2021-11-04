The Daily Wire sued the Biden administration over its coronavirus policy requiring employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines or enforce weekly testing.

The website, which was founded by Ben Shapiro, announced the suit in an article that added “attorneys for The Daily Wire will also file an emergency motion to stay the mandate.”

“The Daily Wire will not comply with President [Joe] Biden’s tyrannical vaccine mandate, and we are suing the Biden Administration to put a stop to their gross overreach,” said Daily Wire co-founder and co-CEO Jeremy Boreing in the article. “President Biden, the federal government, social media, and the establishment media have conspired to rob Americans of their freedoms in the name of public health. They have broken faith with the American people through conflicting messaging, false information, and by suppressing data and perspectives with which they disagree.”

“The federal government lacks the legal authority to compel private employers to play the role of vaccine or COVID police, lack the police power to force private employees to undergo medical treatment, and may not ignore constitutional limits on its ability to regulate every aspect of our lives,” said Dhillon Law Group founder Harmeet Dhillon. “The Biden administration’s attempt to impose this unprecedented and unlawful federal medical mandate on the U.S. workforce without considering the public’s views is arbitrary, capricious, unsupported by the evidence, and would produce a willfully ignorant rule.”

The mandate is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 4.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com