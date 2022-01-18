Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) sparred with a young woman on Monday night at the Montgomery County Tea Party meeting after she asked him about some comments made in his book Fortitude regarding Jesus. The exchange resulted in Crenshaw being heckled and booed by the crowd.

Crenshaw, who has been critical of the right-wing of his party, faces a primary challenge in March.

In the exchange, which was all caught on video, the young woman quotes Crenshaw book’s book in her question to him.

“The most important thing here is that we have important hero archetypes that we look up to. Jesus is a hero archetype, Superman is a hero archetype. Real characters too, I could name a thousand, Rosa Parks and Ronald Reagan too,” she said.

“I can’t wrap my head around this,” the woman said, ending her question.

Crenshaw hit back, “I’ll help you, put a period after the word Jesus and don’t question my faith.”

Dan Crenshaw got humiliated by a 10-year-old girl pic.twitter.com/lLy4XSHkdU — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 18, 2022

The crowd shouted him down, saying things like “Don’t say things like that to a ten-year-old girl” and “You moron.”

Crenshaw, striking a more relaxed tone, doubled down by saying, “Don’t question my faith.”

“You guys can ask questions about all of these things and I’ll answer that but don’t question my faith,” he continued.

The young woman replied, “I can question your faith if this is what you said.”

Crenshaw clarified, “Nowhere in that quote am I saying that Jesus isn’t real, that’s a ridiculous statement.”

The young girl responded, but you can “say that on a podcast and you can say this here.” The questioner was apparently referencing Crenshaw’s appearance on the Jocko Podcast while promoting his book, on which he said:

The important thing is that we societal hero archetypes that we look up to. Jesus is a hero archetype, Superman is a hero archetype. Real characters too, you know, I put, I could name a thousand. You know, know Rosa Parks, Ronald Reagan, all of these people embody certain attributes that the American people think ‘This is good.’

The exchanged ended with the young woman thanking Crenshaw and the members of the crowd chanting “Let’s go Brandon” – a derogatory anti-Biden slogan.

Dan Crenshaw bullied a young girl last night for quoting him directly. Sad! pic.twitter.com/6XXak3d5e6 — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) January 18, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com