No CNN Shows Crack 1 Million Viewers in Monday Ratings

By most measures, it was a rough day in the ratings for CNN on Monday, as the network, which saw historic post-election levels of viewership, couldn’t crack the million-viewer mark, and notched just one dayparts victory over MSNBC in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, according to Nielsen data.

CNN’s highest-rated show on Monday was embattled host Chris Cuomo’s Cuomo Prime Time, which had 919,000 total viewers. MSNBC’s most-watched program, The Rachel Maddow Show, notched 2.43 million total viewers, and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight had 2.79 million total viewers. In the key demo. Cuomo averaged 191,000 viewers age 25-54, while Maddow had 349,000 and Carlson had 440,000.

Carlson, in fact, was the most-watched show in all of cable news, in both total viewers (2.79 million) and in the key demo (440,000). The Five was second, with 2.67 million total viewers, and 417,000 in the demo. Hannity was third, with 2.63 million total viewers and 394,000 in the demo. Maddow was fourth, with 2.43 million total viewers, and 349,000 in the demo. Special Report with Bret Baier was fifth in total viewers, with 1.93 million (256,000 in the demo), and The Ingraham Angle was fifth with viewers in the demo, with 315,000 (nearly 1.9 million viewers total).

Fox News was first in total day, with 1.45 million total viewers and 227,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.09 million, and third in the demo, with 137,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 636,000, and second in the demo, with 144,000.

In prime time, Fox was first, averaging 2.44 million total viewers (nearly triple CNN’s total viewership in prime time), and 383,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.88 million total viewers (more than double CNN’s total prime time viewership), and 242,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 830,000 total viewers and 177,000 in the demo.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends won with 1.11 million total viewers, and 207,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 916,000 total viewers and 120,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 461,000 total viewers and 112,000 in the demo.

