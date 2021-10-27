Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out in support of Dave Chappelle amid the comedian coming under fire for comments about transgenderism in his Netflix special.

“Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds,” tweeted Jenner, who is transgender, on Tuesday.

A handful of Netflix employees walked out of the streaming company’s headquarters last week in protest of Chappelle’s comments on transgender people in his special, The Closer. While Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has stood by the special, he admitted that he could “have led with in those emails was humanity.”

Chappelle has stood by his comments and noted that he got uninvited from film festivals that were planning to stream his documentary, Untitled. He expressed his appreciation for Sarandos for not cancelling him. Chappelle said he would be willing to meet with the transgender community but with contingencies.

“I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands. And if you want to meet with me, I’d be more than willing to, but I have some conditions,” he told the audience at a recent show. “First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing and a time of my choosing. And thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”

