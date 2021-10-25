Dave Chappelle Addresses Massive Backlash Over Trans Jokes: ‘I Am Not Bending to Anybody’s Demands’

Dave Chappelle has responded to the massive controversy over his recent Netflix special, which made waves inside the company itself.

Chappelle was widely criticized for numerous jokes about transgender people in The Closer, where he said at one point he’s on “Team TERF.” The most notable backlash came from within Netflix itself, culminating in trans employees and allies staging a walkout in protest last week.

The comedian posted a video Monday of him addressing the controversy at a recent show.

“It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees at Netflix and I refused. That is not true,” Chappelle told the audience. “If they had invited me, I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we’re speaking about. I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”

He insisted this is not about him versus the LGBTQ community, but “about corporate interests and what I can say and what I cannot say.”

Chappelle also said the invites he got from film festivals for his Untitled documentary were rescinded.

He praised Ted Sarandos and said the Netflix co-CEO is the only one who hasn’t “cancelled” him yet.

Chappelle added a message to the transgender community:

I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands. And if you want to meet with me, I’d be more than willing to, but I have some conditions. First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing and a time of my choosing. And thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.

