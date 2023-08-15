Dave Portnoy Recalls How Robert Kraft Saved Him When Howard Stern ‘Had No Clue’ Who He Was

Barstool President Dave Portnoy had a less-than-successful encounter with radio legend Howard Stern at a recent SiriusXM event.

On Monday, a star-studded group gathered at the Stephen Talkhouse in New York to see Ed Sheeran perform and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, and Jerry Seinfeld were some of the top names in attendance.

Ed Sheeran at Talkhouse with ⁦@SIRIUSXM⁩ Amazing pic.twitter.com/dSVrWywlaz — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 15, 2023

Portnoy attended the event, weeks after taking back his company from Penn Entertainment for just $1. He originally sold it to Penn for $500 million in early 2023.

The success story has traveled far and wide, but Portnoy soon found out that not everyone has heard of him.

“I have to tell this story I don’t give a fuck,” Portnoy wrote on Twitter. “Howard Stern was at Ed Sheeran show. I introduced myself. He naturally had no clue who I was.”

But Portnoy found a surprising ally in none other than CEO of the New England Patriots and fellow Bostonian, Robert Kraft.

“Bob Kraft interrupts. Says ‘how many guys you know sold their company for 500 million and bought it back for a buck’ to Stern,” Portnoy explained.

I have to tell this story I don't give a fuck. Howard Stern was at Ed Sheeran show. I introduced myself. He naturally had no clue who I was. Bob Kraft interrupts. Says "how many guys you know sold their company for 500 million and bought it back for a buck to Stern 1 of 2 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 15, 2023

“Stern says none. Kraft says well now you know 1. Then after Kraft turns to me and says ‘us Boston guys need to stick together.’ Moral of the story. We’re winning the fucking Super Bowl this year,” Portnoy predicted.

Portnoy also shared a snap he took with Kraft to celebrate the occasion.

