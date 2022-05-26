Davos Attendees Can Get This Burrito For $51, Fries For More Than $22: CNBC

Imagine paying $51 for a burrito and more than $22 for French fries.

That is the case at during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, reported CNBC on Thursday.

The burrito, which comes with salsa and guacamole on the side, is sold at the Steigenberger Grandhotel Belvedere.

The French fries are $22.41, also at the Belvedere.

During the 2015 WEF, according to CNBC, at the Belvedere, “a hot dog with pickles, fried onions and mustard is priced at 38 Swiss francs (about $43.50). It’s 48 Swiss francs for a chicken Caesar salad with parmesan (about $55). Separately, a draft beer at a local restaurant—in a pint-sized glass—can cost 6.50 Swiss francs, about $7.50.”

Despite the lower attendance compared to Davos 2020, the last time the WEF was in person ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic, “most restaurants remain packed.”

One of those restaurants, Steakhouse Ochsen, sells steak on a hot stone. The steaks range from $40.67 to $76.12.

This year’s conference, which was rescheduled to this month from January due to the omicron variant, is devoid of A-listers such as most heads of state. The highest-ranking U.S. official at the conference is Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

