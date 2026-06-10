Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s staff made him “look like a fool” in his interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker.

Trump stormed out of a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, shortly after claiming that he “didn’t guarantee” that there would be no new wars during his presidency. The claim has since been repeatedly fact-checked by multiple news outlets that noted the scores of times Trump made that claim on social media and on video.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Source, Greene blamed the moment on Trump’s staffing, claiming it was their job to be “showing him his previous videos.” Collins pressed Greene on whether she believed Trump remembered promising there would not be conflict, to which Greene replied that it was his team’s job to inform him of his previous statements.

Read their exchange below:

COLLINS: I mean, when you hear that at the end that he didn’t guarantee no war, I mean, how do you hear that? GREENE: Well, I hear it the way that he said it so many times in the past. You know, I don’t think the president’s comms team is doing him any favors. After that interview came out and he’s on record claiming he never said that he wouldn’t go to war, no more foreign wars, you know, people rolled out video after video of him saying on the campaign trail, just like I heard him say personally so many times as I campaigned with him, where he said, “No more foreign wars, I will end war. I will bring world peace.” He said that over and over again. And there was video montage after video montage, and shame on his team for not showing him those videos of what he said and what he promised to the American people, because it’s making him look like a fool. COLLINS: I mean, do you think he remembers making that promise, or do you think he didn’t mean it when he made it? Or what’s your read of it? GREENE: I don’t– I’m not really sure. But I think that, you know, his team, his staff, who is supposed to help the president, advise the president and make sure that he is truthful and honest and transparent with the American people, they should be showing him his previous videos because the internet is does not forgive, and the internet is making sure that his previous statements of no more foreign wars, bringing world peace, those are everywhere. And so I think his team needs to make sure he knows what his previous statements are.

Watch above via CNN.

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