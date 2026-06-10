Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Trump a ‘Traitor’ Over Handling of Epstein Files

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that those who suppressed the release of files relating to Jeffrey Epstein “should be considered traitors,” claiming that the term also applied to President Donald Trump.

Greene joined Wednesday’s edition of The Source to discuss, among other topics, the latest revelations about the Trump Administration’s handling of the Epstein files revealed in a new excerpt from a book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Some of the wildest moments reported in the excerpt include Trump’s scolding of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk over a Turning Point USA that focused too heavily on Epstein, an Epstein survivors claim that Trump had a thing for “nipple abuse,” Vice President JD Vance pitch that Tucker Carlson interview Epstein co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, in prison, and former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino’s predicting the Epstein saga would be Trump’s “Iran-Contra.”

Collins asked Greene about another of the book’s claims: that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, the vice president, and a slew of Trump’s other top staff met in the Situation Room to discuss Epstein.

“Well, unfortunately, that’s not news to me,” said Greene. ” I’m not surprised by this news, Caitlin, because I also had a very uncomfortable phone call with the president before the release of the Epstein files, where he told me that his friends would get hurt if the files were released. And I’ll never forget that.”

She continued, calling out Trump for calling her a “traitor,” and claiming that those who tried to stop the release of the Epstein files were the true traitors. When Collins asked Greene to clarify whether she meant that Trump himself was a traitor, Greene said she did.

Read their exchange below:

GREENE: I’ll also never forget the text message he sent me when I told him that my son’s life was being threatened because he was calling me a traitor, because I fought to release Epstein files, where he told me that I deserved it. And so this doesn’t shock me that his team was paralyzed. But I tell you what it is, it’s absolutely ridiculous and unforgivable. We’re talking about pedophiles and rapists of the elite class of people that never get held accountable for anything. So if they were paralyzed and scared and didn’t know what to do about releasing the Epstein files, these people are absolutely absurd. They don’t deserve the American people’s trust. As a matter of fact, we should consider them as– they should be considered traitors. They’re traitors. The ones that refuse to release the Epstein files want to cover up for pedophiles, and rapists, and all sorts of disgusting things in these files. Those are the traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed of themselves. COLLINS: I mean, this report basically says it was the president who didn’t want anything released. Are you saying that that applies to the president himself? GREENE: I’m saying exactly that. He told me on the phone that his friends would get hurt, and that’s why he’s against releasing the Epstein files, and I think we’ve seen a lot of that dribble out. So yeah, it all matches. It completely adds up from the phone call that I had with the president to this report that is coming out. It totally, it all lines up. COLLINS: I mean, it’s pretty remarkable to hear you say that you think the president is a traitor. GREENE: What is remarkable to me is that this administration, people that we voted for demanding transparency, the man that campaigned all over the country claiming that he would be the one to drain the swamp, is the very man that fought to keep the Epstein files from being released. And then he, in turn, called me the traitor because I fought to release the Epstein files.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!