Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) declared in a very frank interview with Colorado Public Radio that the Covid-19 “emergency is over,” and explained why he will not be ordering new mask mandates in his state.

In July 2020 Polis did order an indoor mask mandate which lasted through May of 2021, but said on Friday, in light of vaccines, “public health [officials] don’t get to tell people what to wear; that’s just not their job.”

“That’s the kinda thing I didn’t hesitate to do in the emergency. The emergency is over,” he said.

Polis continued:

Public health [officials] would say to always wear a mask because it decreases flu and decreases [other airborne illnesses]. But that’s not something that you require; you don’t tell people what to wear. You don’t tell people to wear a jacket when they go out in winter and force them to [wear it]. If they get frostbite, it’s their own darn fault. If you haven’t been vaccinated, that’s your choice. I respect that. But it’s your fault when you’re in the hospital with COVID.

Polis’ comments and refusal to consider any new measures regarding mask mandates contrast with recent announcements from other Democratic governors.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday a “major action” to address the rise in Covid-19 cases, including reinstating an indoor mask mandate for public places that do not have a vaccine requirement — starting Monday.

Polis remains popular in Colorado but has seen his approval ratings slip in recent months — along with all of Colorado’s top Democrats.

A November poll from Global Strategy Group found forty-nine percent of voters had a favorable view of Polis, compared with 41% who said they have an unfavorable view. However, in June, Polis’ favorability was at fifty-six percent, with only thirty-five percent holding an unfavorable view in the same poll.

