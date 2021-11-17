Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-TN) opined on Twitter that giving voice to “Let’s Go Brandon,” a derogatory phrase in reference to President Joe Biden, should be viewed similarly to burning the American flag.

“As a friend said, I think it should be equated with burning the flag,” Johnson wrote in the online missive. “In essence, that’s what they are doing.” She was responding to an anonymous Twitter account that said the phrase was “like chanting ‘overrated!’ at a team even after they kicked your ass.”

The phrase arose after a NASCAR event in Talladega, Alabama as fans chanted a vulgar phrase about Biden as an NBC reporter attempted to interview driver Brandon Brown. “As you can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’” the reporter informed viewers.

Desecrating the U.S. flag was illegal in most of the country until 1989, when the Supreme Court ruled in Texas v. Johnson that such laws violated the First Amendment.

I think if we held “let’s go brandon” up against burnt American cities, it would be obvious which one was more of an affront to America https://t.co/C59m6QnCGm — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) November 17, 2021

Amazing. This Tennessee Democrat rep. thinks saying “Let’s Go Brandon” is equal to burning the American Flag. One of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard and I’ve heard a lot of crazy things from elected Democrats in recent years. My response: Let’s Go Brandon! 🙄🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/7ALZnhOp9Z — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 16, 2021

Lol takes like this only give “Let’s Go Brandon” more energy https://t.co/1YSBybJrqv — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) November 17, 2021

