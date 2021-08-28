Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ authority has been placed in question following a judge ruling against the official’s mask mandate ban from schools.

Leon County’s 2nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge John Cooper ruled Friday that the Florida Governor, “did not have the authority for a blanket mandatory ban against face mask policy, that does not provide a parental opt-out. They simply do not have that authority.”

“I have heard significant evidence concerning the medical and scientific basis for face mask policies and I conclude this evidence demonstrates that face mask policies that follow CDC guidance at this point in time are reasonable,” Judge Cooper stated.

The court also highlighted the evidenced presented, specifically the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for the masking of students and teachers in order to prevent the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus across the nation.

A spokesperson for the Governor issued a statement in response to the ruling displaying his disappointment, but also lack of surprise at the outcome.

“It’s not surprising that Judge Cooper would rule against parent’s rights and their ability to make the best educational and medical decisions for their family, but instead rule in favor of elected politicians. This ruling was made with incoherent justifications, not based in science and facts — frankly not even remotely focused on the merits of the case presented.”

This ruling comes after ten Florida districts thus far, have enacted mask mandate procedures without parent opt-out options, displaying Desantis’ lack of authority within the state in regards to public health matters.

The Florida Department of Education spoke on the ruling and emphasized their support for Desantis’ policy.

“We will continue to fight to make sure every child has access to education. We are committed to the fundamental rights of parents and will push forward on appeal to ensure that this foundation of democracy is upheld,” the department confirmed in the statement.

