Bill Maher Lashes Out When Guest Compares Him to ‘Insane’ Trump Ally Laura Loomer

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher lashed out at a guest for mentioning him in the same context as Trump ally Laura Loomer, demanding to know why.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Democratic Governor of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

The panel guests were Chris Cuomo, host of CUOMO on NewsNation and SiriusXM’s “The Chris Cuomo Project”; and Sarah Isgur, editor of The Dispatch’s SCOTUSblog and author of the new book “Last Branch Standing: A Potentially Surprising, Occasionally Witty Journey Inside Today’s Supreme Court.”

Maher defended his “engagement” with Trump, and appeared to miss the point when Isgur said if she had to choose, she would prefer Trump listen to nobody rather than taking counsel from Loomer and Maher:

NEWSNATION HOST CHRIS CUOMO: The club you never wanted to join.

BILL MAHER: No, I-.

NEWSNATION HOST CHRIS CUOMO: Is the what’s it like to be targeted by the President of the United States?

BILL MAHER: Oh yeah, it’s ok. I’d rather be engaged than just not engaged at all. I think as long as he, because he has said once, and I think he’s right about this, he said, what people don’t get about me is I have no permanent enemies.

Like one day, you’re out, next day you’re in, next day it’s like it never happened. I’d better have it that way and talk to him and keep the dialog going, because you know, I’ve said many times, I think we need more people like me talking to him.

You know, you can, you can. You can hyperventilate all you want about what he does is wrong. I agree, it should not be a government by people of saying. He should be home reading the briefing books, like Obama did.

But that’s not going to happen! It is a government, by people are saying, be one of the people saying!

SARAH ISGUR: I would just like, yes, I’m glad you’re talking to him. I agree with your point, although the problem is, when you have a president who is talking to someone like you, he’s also talking to Laura Loomer. And if I have to pick, I’d rather take both of you off the map.

NEWSNATION HOST CHRIS CUOMO: You haven’t been compared to her, have you?

BILL MAHER: Why me? Why would you take me off?

NEWSNATION HOST CHRIS CUOMO: Not me, Bill. I wouldn’t take you off.

BILL MAHER: What about me should be compared to Laura Loomer?

SARAH ISGUR: I’m saying we get the sane ones and we get the insane ones.

NEWSNATION HOST CHRIS CUOMO: You lost him with the Loomer thing.

BILL MAHER: Yeah, really lost me there.

NEWSNATION HOST CHRIS CUOMO: It’s all right.

SARAH ISGUR: I’ll show myself out.

NEWSNATION HOST CHRIS CUOMO: You’ll be back, you’ll be back.

SARAH ISGUR: Yeah.

NEWSNATION HOST CHRIS CUOMO: You can work yourself back in. I’ve been where you are right now. It’s a little cold, but it’ll get better.