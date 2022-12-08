‘Desperate To Lurch Toward A Rightwing Audience’: Biden Ally Savages CNN Over ‘No Pushback’ James Comer Interview On Biden Probes

An ally of President Joe Biden savaged CNN over an interview with Rep. James Comer (R-KY) that dealt with upcoming probes into the Biden family — and the White House was also not impressed.

Comer is the incoming Chair of the House Oversight Committee who recently promised that he will subpoena Hunter Biden when the GOP takes over the House, and has also promised that the probes he plans will “prevent Joe Biden from running” in 2024.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, co-anchor Kaitlan Collins conducted an interview in which it took several minutes to draw Comer out on his proposed investigations of President Joe Biden and his family, whom he equated with former President Donald Trump and his family.

While Collins asked questions challenging the “credibility” of GOP investigations and the purpose of investigating the Bidens, she did not drill down on claims made during the interview or any of his past statements.

When reached for comment, one Biden ally who spoke on condition of anonymity excoriated CNN over the “no-pushback” interview, and connected it to CEO Chris Licht’s leadership.

“Is CNN so desperate to lurch toward a rightwing audience under its new management that they let a noted conspiracy theorist come on to push easily debunkable attacks without even one serious follow-up question? This says a lot about the state of the media who seem to have learned nothing from four years of incessant shameless lies from Donald Trump and the very same MAGA allies now set to take over the House,” the ally said.

When reached for comment, the White House dryly pointed to Washington Post analyses detailing the conspiracy theories promoted by Comer.

Licht has become a lightning rod for criticism since he took over the network and telegraphed a desire to make the network a more friendly environment for Republicans.

Watch the full interview above via CNN This Morning.

