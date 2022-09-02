CNN’s Brianna Keilar Gets Dragged on Twitter for Objecting to Marines At Biden Speech – Including By White House

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar faced a blizzard of backlash for a tweet complaining about Marine guards positioned behind President Joe Biden during his speech — including from Biden’s White House.

On Thursday night, the president delivered a speech entitled “The Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation” that was largely a rebuke of former President Donald Trump and those who support the insurrection that culminated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

But during the speech, Keilar objected to the optics of the Marines standing behind Biden at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

“Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it,” Keilar wrote.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, a sharp-elbowed presence on Twitter, was among the political, media, and other figures who pushed back on Keilar’s complaint on the basis that the speech was “not political.”

Bates used ostensibly non-opinion CNN stories on the “GOP threats to democracy” as evidence:

And White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher wrote that “Democracy is not a partisan or political issue.”

White House Director of Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty pushed back on a similar criticism from Steve Portnoy:

Others responded along similar lines, as well as pointing to what they posed were more egregious examples of Trump using military members in such a fashion, while some saw the influence of new CNN chief Chris Licht:

There were some who agreed with Keilar:

The backlash was severe enough that Keilar mentioned it on Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, and doubled down while interviewing a military veteran with similar qualms.

