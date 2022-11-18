JUST IN: New GOP Chair Says He WILL Subpoena Hunter Biden — But Will NOT Call President Joe Biden to Testify

Kentucky Republican Congressman James Comer promised that he will subpoena Hunter Biden when the GOP takes over the House and begins investigating the Biden family — but has “no plans” to call President Joe Biden to testify.

Comer — who will become chairman of the House Oversight Committee in the new GOP House — has previously promised investigations of the Bidens, and that they will “prevent Joe Biden from running” in 2024.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, co-anchor Don Lemon hosted CNN correspondent Pamela Brown to ask about her exclusive interview with Comer, in which he made his subpoena plans clear:

PAMELA BROWN: If they don’t give you the information, you would then use subpoenas. But are there any discussions, plans to eventually subpoena Joe Biden and or his son, Hunter Biden?

JAMES COMER: There’s no plans to subpoena Joe Biden. There are plans to subpoena Hunter Biden.

PAMELA BROWN: And what does that timeline look like?

JAMES COMER: Well, I mean, you know, if I were Hunter Biden fan, I would want to come before my committee and prove my innocence because I said some things today that should be very concerning to Hunter Biden.

PAMELA BROWN: Why then would you not subpoena Joe Biden if this is all about Joe Biden?

JAMES COMER: Well, it’s complicated to subpoena a president of the United States…

PAMELA BROWN: But it has been done with several presidents…

JAMES COMER: It has been done. And the Democrats sent out subpoenas like junk mail. And that’s why it’s hard to get people to come in.

PAMELA BROWN: So he claims that he wants to be more disciplined with subpoenas. Of course, time will only tell if that will happen. And we should note, a spokesperson for the White House counsel’s office for the Biden White House says that this is a politically motivated attack chock full of conspiracy theories. Don.

DON LEMON: All right. To that point, then, what’s, what’s the there there? Is there any there there? Are these investigations retribution for the Democratic investigations into the former president?

PAMELA BROWN: Yeah. You know, I asked him point blank, is this settling the score because Republicans were unhappy about what Democrats did with Donald Trump? Now he says, no, it is not. It has nothing to do with that. Even if Democrats hadn’t investigated Trump, this would still be happening.

But I pressed on whether this was really the mandate from voters. Of course, as you know, Don, in the midterm elections, they were all about economy and inflation. Crime, of course, this has nothing to do with that. And so I pressed him on whether this is really what voters want. Will this improve their daily lives?

And he said, look, 92% of the Republican conference is not in the, on the oversight committee. And so they’re going to be focused on those other issues that are clearly top of mind for voters and that this will be a focus of the oversight committee. He also said that they’re going to to walk and chew gum at the same time so that they’ll be looking at other issues as well. Don.

DON LEMON: The American people are dealing with a lot of things. I’m not sure this is one of them, but we’ll see. Thank you, Pamela Brown. We appreciate it.