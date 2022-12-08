Top Oversight Republican Cites Trump Administration Family Members as Reason to Investigate — But Just the Bidens

Kentucky Republican Congressman and incoming Chair of the House Oversight Committee James Comer expressed concern over Trump family members — but only as a reason to investigate President Joe Biden’s family.

Comer recently promised that he will subpoena Hunter Biden when the GOP takes over the House and begins investigating the Biden family, but has “no plans” to call President Joe Biden to testify. He has also promised that the probes will “prevent Joe Biden from running” in 2024.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, co-anchor Kaitlan Collins asked Comer about his investigations, and after he listed Covid spending and the border as his top two issues, Collins got him to talk about the Biden probes he has promised.

Comer soft-pedaled his rhetoric on the president, repeatedly qualifying his claims as “what I see as influence-peddling,” and then cited problems with “the last two administrations” — but described circumstances that related to former President Donald Trump — as the reason to conduct investigations of the Bidens:

KAITLAN COLLINS: What would you say is your third top priority? REP. COMER: Well, the third top priority, obviously, we’re very concerned about what we see in the news with respect to the Biden family influence peddling. This is something that we’re certainly going to look into. We believe that, you know, that we have a lot of problems with respect to what the president has said, with respect to his knowledge of his family’s, what I would consider influence peddling. He said during the presidential campaign he had no knowledge. We now know that that not true. So we’re going to look into that and see what the, what the extent of his involvement with the, what I would consider influence peddling with our adversaries in China and Russia. So that’s something that obviously is going to be in the news a lot. But again, we’re going to be a very sensitive committee, and we’re focused on waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in the federal government. KAITLAN COLLINS: What do you expect to come of an investigation like the one that you just referenced? REP. COMER: It will… With respect to the Bidens, you know, we have a problem that I think it’s only going to get worse. And it’s been a problem in, honestly, the last two administrations. We need to know exactly what’s legal and what’s not legal with respect to family members of high-level political offices. We need to know a lot more about existing businesses. If you’re president and you run, you have a big business empire that’s doing business all over the world. You become president. We probably need more disclosure laws. So I think at the end of the investigation into the, the Biden influence peddling, I think that there’s a possibility for a bipartisan legislative fix. We need to know exactly what is legal and what is not legal. And we certainly need to increase the disclosure laws for immediate family members of, of high-level political officers.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

